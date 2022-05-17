Danske Bank shock closure in Cookstown

Danske Bank has announced it will be closing its Cookstown branch in September.

The popular branch, along with three more in Fivemiletown, Lurgan and Kilkeel, will close at 12.30pm on Friday, 16th September.

Customers of the Cookstown and Fivemiletown branches received letters on Friday morning last informing them of the decision to close both local branches.

Cookstown UUP Cllr Trevor Wilson said he was extremely disappointed to learn of the closure and said Cookstown is one of the major town branches in Mid-Ulster.

He has called for a meeting with the bank’s senior officials, but said he suspects the decision will not be overturned.

