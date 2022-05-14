Lough Neagh low water levels 'being addressed'

LOW water levels and the build up of sand and debris at quays on Lough Neagh, particularly in the Moortown and Ardboe areas were being addressed, according to DfI Rivers.

During a meeting of Mid-Ulster District Council’s environment committee, members tasked officers with writing to the Department of Infrastructure about problems facing those who fish on Lough Neagh.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...



https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220511tyronecourier