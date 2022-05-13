Hooley @ the Lough returns for Chest, Heart & Stroke

Hooley @ the Lough returns for Chest, Heart & Stroke

Medal winners following the 5K Town Run/Walk as part of the Hooley @ The Lough in 2019.

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com


Dungannon Friends of Chest Heart and Stroke's annual charity fundraiser is making it's return for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, May 15.

After two years away due to the pandemic, the Hooley at the Lough is back with a bang, featuring entertainment from the iconic Hugo Duncan, Pandy Walshe and Andrew McHurdie.

Full report in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...


https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220511tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271