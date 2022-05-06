Pipe Band Championships returning to Mid-Ulster

Pipe Band Championships returning to Mid-Ulster

The Mid-Ulster Pipe Band Championships are back in Cookstown again next month.

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch (RSPBANI) Mid-Ulster Section and Mid-Ulster Council are pleased to announce the launch of the 2022 Mid-Ulster Pipe Band Championships.

The event will take place in the grounds of Cookstown High School, kindly granted, on Saturday 4th June.

