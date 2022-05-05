Life-saving equipment along Coalisland Canal vandalised

A throwline near Reenadeery car park adjacent to the popular Coalisland canal walk.

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

VANDALISM of a Coalisland waterway and tourist attraction has been condemned by the local authority.

Mid-Ulster Council District Council has hit out at those responsible for the vandalism of life-saving equipment at the Coalisland Canal pathway.

The latest incident of vandalism of the throwlines at the Reenaderry car park means the last remaining life-saving equipment on the pathway has now been damaged.

And another problem along the pathway is that of litter.

