Security alert in Maghera ends

Police have confirmed that the security alert in the Church Way area of Maghera has now ended.

Sergeant McDonald said: “At 1pm today, Monday April 25th, we were made aware that a suspected suspicious device had been discovered in the area.

"Police and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene. The object was examined and declared to be nothing untoward.

“Residents, who were temporarily evacuated, have returned to their homes and the Upperlands Road has reopened. I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience and understanding this afternoon.”

A similar security alert in Swatragh has also ended.

