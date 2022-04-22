Missing person last seen in Coalisland

Police are becoming increasingly concerned of the whereabouts of missing person 23 year old Charlie Whelehan from County Westmeath, and working alongside colleagues from An Garda Síochána

Inspector Knipe said: “Charlie went missing on Sunday 17th April in the Kinnegad area of County Westmeath. It is believed he may have travelled to the County Tyrone area and may have access to a white coloured Vauxhall Combo van, registration number 06-CN-3886.

“Charlie was last seen in the Coalisland area on Wednesday 20th April.

“Charlie is described as being 6ft in height, of slim build with short fair hair. He was last seen wearing a green hooded top, navy tracksuit bottoms, a navy and maroon jacket and black trainers.

“Anyone with any information about his whereabouts, or who may have seen Charlie, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 563 21/04/22.”