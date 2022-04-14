Soldier in Aughnacloy shooting insists he 'accidentally squeezed trigger'

A soldier who shot and killed a man in Aughnacloy during the Troubles insisted he accidentally squeezed the trigger, a trial was told on Friday.

David Jonathan Holden is on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of killing Aidan McAnespie in February 1988.

The 23-year-old was killed after walking through a border checkpoint at Aughnacloy.

Mr Holden, a former Grenadier Guardsman who is now 52, denies one charge of manslaughter.

