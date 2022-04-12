Hundreds gather for funeral of young road traffic victim

Hundreds gather for funeral of young road traffic victim
THE funeral has taken place of a 21-year-old Loughry College student who was killed in a road collision outside Cookstown on Wednesday past.

Lee Usher, from Portadown, was walking on the Tullywiggan Road, close to the junction with Bramble Lane, at around 3.45pm when the accident happened. Emergency services tried to save his life, but sadly he died at the scene.

Hundreds of people attended the moving and very touching funeral service at Portadown Baptist Church on Sunday.

Full story in this week's Mid Ulster Courier.

