Dungannon Choral Society 'Amore' performance

Dungannon Choral Society

Tonight Saturday April 2, at 8pm, the surroundings of the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown will be filled with the glorious vocal and instrumental sounds of “Amore”.

This national group with international credits from London’s Covent Garden to New York’s Carnegie Hall are sure to serenade you into an unforgettable musical experience.

Director Deirdre Masterson is the brainchild behind Amore which is the collaboration of friends who enjoy performing together when their international solo diaries permit.

