Dungannon Protocol protest draws large attendance

Large crowds took to Dungannon's Market Square to protest the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protest, organised by the 'Dungannon United Unionist Front' (DUUF), saw several guest speakers criticising the protocol and demanding its immediate removal.

One of four speakers on Friday night last, DUP Councillor for Mid-Ulster Clement Cuthbertson, applauded the people of Dungannon and Mid-Ulster for coming out and commended their resolve in defiance of the NI protocol.

