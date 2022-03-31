Ulster In Bloom awards for Donaghmore and Caledon

Ulster In Bloom awards for Donaghmore and Caledon
Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

DONAGHMORE has been awarded  the 'Village' winner at the Ulster in Bloom awards while Caledon picked up a special award in the 'community' category.

Northern Ireland’s top gardening talent was celebrating at the annual Translink Ulster in Bloom awards presentation. Hosted at Cultra Manor, the awards event recognised the community-work carried out by gardening enthusiasts across Northern Ireland.

The popular environmental, community and horticultural awards saw local cities, towns and villages presented for their work creating the most beautiful plant and floral displays and for community-led projects which bring people together to clean up local beauty spots and build areas for people to enjoy nature.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220330tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271