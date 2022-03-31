£70 million investment for Tyrone schools

A NUMBER of local schools are set to benefit from a renovation fund totalling almost £800m!

The Education Minister Michelle McIlveen announced the spending drive under the major capital works programme.

In total, there are 28 schools across Northern Ireland who will share in a pot of £794m – an average of £28m per school.

St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley, is to receive £25.8m, Dean Maguirc College, Carrickmore, will benefit from £13.9m and St Pius X College, Magherafelt, will receive £32m.

St Catherine’s College in Armagh (£33.9m) and Portadown College (£24.6m) are also sent to benefit from the programme.

