Hundreds turn out for St Patrick's Day parade in Cookstown

The St Patrick's Day parade in Cookstown town centre.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians hosted this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Cookstown for the first time in two years.

Due to the pandemic, this is the first time the AOH has hosted the event since 2019 and the Division 231 Cookstown parade attracted hundreds in the town centre.

See special feature on the Cookstown parade in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220323tyronecourier

