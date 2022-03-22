HRH The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall begin NI visit in Cookstown

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were today given a warm welcome by Cookstown schoolchildren waving Union flags during the first stop of their visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Charles and Camilla visited the town, known for having the longest and widest street in Ireland.

The Royal couple met with members of the public who had gathered in the town centre and were introduced to local businesses people and community members.

They visited Superstars Cafe, at Oldtown Street - a centre that helps train and provide employment for 20 young people with learning difficulties, where they met staff, volunteers and trainees before unveiling a plaque marking the date.

Cookstown is no stranger to Royal visits – Her Majesty The Queen hosted a Golden Jubilee Garden Party at Loughry in 2002 and the late Duke of Edinburgh paid a visit to Cookstown in 1956 during a three-day solo visit to Northern Ireland.

Don't miss full reports and photo special in your Courier.