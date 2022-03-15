Cookstown man in court after weekend attack which left victim with brain injury

A 27-year-old man  appeared in court on Monday following an alleged attack in a Cookstown bar which left the victim with a serious brain injury.

Alan Harkness of Tamnaskeeny Road, Cookstown is accused of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to a male as well as being in possession of an offensive weapon namely a snooker ball inside a sock.

