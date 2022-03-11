Howard Primary pupils mark World Book Day

Howard Primary pupils mark World Book Day

Pupils at Howard Primary School dressed up to mark World Book Day. Check out photos in this week's Courier or see our e-paper... https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271