Aid from Dungannon to Ukraine 'For You'!

Aid from Dungannon to Ukraine 'For You'!

Glena McDowell-Khan and Jazzy Khan pictured with some of the large supply of donated items for the Ukranian Appeal at 'Me You & Them' charity shop Dungannon.

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

WITH the situation in Ukraine worsening with each passing day, Glena McDowell-Khan and Mecaela McFarland from 'For You', a social enterprise based in Dungannon, have taken it upon themselves to set out for Eastern Europe to deliver aid to those in need.

As Russia advances further across Ukraine, more and more civilians are being forced to flee their homes. It is now believed that millions have left the country

Glena, who started the social enterprise back in 2020 to help “promote positive mental health in the community”, decided she wanted to do her bit to help those in need.

Read Glena's full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271