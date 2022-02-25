Mid-Ulster groups receive National Lottery funding

Mid-Ulster groups receive National Lottery funding

Members of Coalisland and Loughshore Men's Shed which has received Lottery Funding.

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

The National Lottery Community Fund has announced £4,978,381 of grants benefiting 117 community projects, supporting people across Northern Ireland, including eight projects in the Mid-Ulster area.

This includes awarding groups who are tackling local issues such as helping communities connect, improving mental health and supporting the environment.

One of the groups funded is Lilac Cancer Support in Cookstown. They are using an £8,800 grant to develop Coalisland and Loughshore Men’s Shed, supporting good mental health for members and their families.

Full list of local groups and their funding in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper!

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271