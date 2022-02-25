Mid-Ulster groups receive National Lottery funding

The National Lottery Community Fund has announced £4,978,381 of grants benefiting 117 community projects, supporting people across Northern Ireland, including eight projects in the Mid-Ulster area.

This includes awarding groups who are tackling local issues such as helping communities connect, improving mental health and supporting the environment.

One of the groups funded is Lilac Cancer Support in Cookstown. They are using an £8,800 grant to develop Coalisland and Loughshore Men’s Shed, supporting good mental health for members and their families.

