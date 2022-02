A COOKSTOWN lady who spent 50 years as a missionary in the Congo, is returning to Africa this week to bring medicines and aid to the mission station she helped set up.

Eighty-two-year-old Maud Kells will be taking medical supplies as well as other equipment to her “second home” in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where she will be staying and working for one month.

Maud spoke to the Mid-Ulster Courier prior to leaving.