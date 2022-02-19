Acclaimed Dungannon chef to head top Belfast restaurant

Fate of Ballygawley House 100 years on is put to rest by relative of last landlord
ACCLAIMED chef Ryan Stringer has returned to Belfast to take the lead as Executive chef at Belfast’s award-winning restaurant, James St.
Previously Executive Chef at the ground-breaking ELY group of wine bars and restaurants in Dublin, the Dungannon native returns to Northern Ireland for the first time in over a decade with exciting plans ahead for the celebrated restaurant.
