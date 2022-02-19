Acclaimed Dungannon chef to head top Belfast restaurant

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

ACCLAIMED chef Ryan Stringer has returned to Belfast to take the lead as Executive chef at Belfast’s award-winning restaurant, James St.

Previously Executive Chef at the ground-breaking ELY group of wine bars and restaurants in Dublin, the Dungannon native returns to Northern Ireland for the first time in over a decade with exciting plans ahead for the celebrated restaurant.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or see our e-paper!

