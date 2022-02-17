Roughan Silver Band Musical Evening with singing star Peter Corry

Enda Maxwell, Myrtle Dunwoody, Ester Marshall, Mandy Stockdale at the Roughan Silver Band Musical Evening with singing star Peter Corry. More photos in this week's Courier or see our e-paper.

