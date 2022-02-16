Over 2,000 empty homes in Fermanagh/South Tyrone

SDLP COUNCILLOR Adam Gannon has launched a petition highlighting housing need and the number of empty homes in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

Last November the Department of Finance revealed there are currently 2,084 houses registered as being empty in the constituency. The actual figure could be much higher given there is no requirement for owners to register their properties as empty.

