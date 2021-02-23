Police investigating arson attack in Cookstown

POLICE are investigating an arson attack in the Gortreagh Road area of Cookstown on Monday 22nd February.



It was reported that at around 11.30pm on Monday night, a petrol bomb had been used to set fire to a car which was parked outside a property on the Gortreagh Road. The car was totally destroyed as a result of this incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish a motive for the attack.



Anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Magherafelt on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2289 22/02/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.