Witness appeal after graffiti is painted on wall in Dungannon

Witness appeal after graffiti is painted on wall in Dungannon
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Friday 4 November 2022 11:08

Police in Dungannon are appealing for witnesses after a report of criminal damage to a premises in the Ranfurly Road area of Dungannon.

Sergeant Wendy Johnston said: “Graffiti was spray-painted onto an outside stone wall sometime between Monday, 31st October and Tuesday, 1st November.

“We are treating this criminal damage as a hate crime and are appealing to anyone who might have information which may assist our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting 1373 03/11/22.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271