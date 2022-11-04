Witness appeal after graffiti is painted on wall in Dungannon

Police in Dungannon are appealing for witnesses after a report of criminal damage to a premises in the Ranfurly Road area of Dungannon.



Sergeant Wendy Johnston said: “Graffiti was spray-painted onto an outside stone wall sometime between Monday, 31st October and Tuesday, 1st November.



“We are treating this criminal damage as a hate crime and are appealing to anyone who might have information which may assist our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting 1373 03/11/22.



“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”