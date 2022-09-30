Serious road traffic collision between Cookstown and Moneymore

Reporter:
Staff Reporter
Email:
newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com
Friday 30 September 2022 9:08
Police are advising motorists to avoid the main carriageway between Cookstown and Moneymore, due to a serious road traffic collision.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
The proposed floor plan of the Chinese takeaway. SC223706
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271