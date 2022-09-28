Police confirm man killed in Aughnacloy crash was 44-year-old Niall McDonald

Police can confirm the name of the man who died following a road traffic collision in Aughnacloy on Monday 26 September, was 44-year-old Niall McDonald from the Dungannon area.

Mr McDonald was involved in the single vehicle road traffic collision on the Tullyvar Road.

Sergeant Green said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Mr McDonald walking in the area between approximately 11.00pm and midnight, or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 1978 – 26/09/22.”