Many people from Tyrone and Mid-Ulster are making their way to London over the coming days for the Lying in State of Her Majesty The Queen. If you would like a mention in the Courier, please contact us: email - newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com or phone 028 877 2271.

The Courier will be carrying news and photos from Her Majesty's State Funeral in the next edition of the Courier, out on Tuesday 20th September.

Many thanks,

The Editor

Tyrone Courier and Mid-Ulster Courier