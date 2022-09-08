Queen under medical supervision after doctors' concerns

It has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace that The Queen is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," a statement said.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Prince Charles has travelled to Balmoral.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also travelled there and the Duke of Cambridge is on his way.

The announcement comes after the Queen, 96, pulled out of the Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest.

There are no further details at this time.