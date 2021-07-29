Workshop on autism for Mid-Ulster area

Mid-Ulster Councillor Christine McFlynn has welcomed agreement to hold a workshop on autism in the Council area.

The new SDLP Vice Chair of Mid-Ulster Council was speaking after members agreed to her proposal at a recent meeting of the Council.

Cllr McFlynn said: “I welcome the agreement by Council to hold a workshop on autism to discuss in detail the difficulties faced by families and parents of children diagnosed with the condition in Mid-Ulster.”

