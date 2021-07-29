Dungannon man warned after racially abusing two females in Lidl store

Lidl’s Dungannon store where two females were racially abused.

By Staff Reporter

Reporter:

By Staff Reporter

A 52-year-old Dungannon man who racially abused two females in a shopping store in the town has received a suspended sentence at a sitting of the local Magistrate's Court and was warned about his racist attitude.

Malachy Patrick McIlvanna, Springdale, admitted using disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Lidl, Scotch Street Market Yard, Dungannon, on 28th January last.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court that on 28th January last, Police received a report from an injured party who claimed that she and her 14-year-old cousin had been challenged by an unknown male for not wearing a face covering.

Full details in this week's Courier.

