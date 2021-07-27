‘Scum’ damages vehicle for disabled child

‘Scum’ damages vehicle for disabled child

The family vehicle at Beechway which was damaged as a result of a paint attack.

By Staff Reporter

Reporter:

By Staff Reporter

A BEECHWAY mum has shared her distress after someone defaced the  vehicle her disabled child depends on with paint.

Speaking out on social media, the angry mother posted: "To the scum who had nothing better to do than vandalise our disabled child's car ...you will be found.

"This is all our son has that's consistent in his life & we  spend the majority of our time on the road to help him manage his health & well-being.


Full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271