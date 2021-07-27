Public warned about swimming in Mid-Ulster lakes

Young people swimming at Dungannon Park Lake.

Young people are being warned against swimming in a lake at a Dungannon beauty spot.

It follows the sad and tragic death of a teenager at Scarva last week.

Thirteen-year-old Jay Moffett, died after entering a lake in the Canal Court area of Scarva at about 15:30 on Monday 19th July.

Over the past couple of weeks and during the current record-breaking heatwave, many young people are taking to local lakes to swim and avail of the Summer weather.

A spokesperson for Mid-Ulster District Council said: “The Council wishes to remind residents of the dangers of swimming in all inland waters and asks that they adhere to the no swimming conditions when visiting these locations.”


