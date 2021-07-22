Cookstown man walks ‘Capital 2 Capital’ in aid of cancer charities

A Cookstown man has raised almost £25,000 with an ambitious fundraising challenge - walking from Dublin Mater Hospital to Belfast City Hospital, 100 miles in less than 48 hours.

Ronan Conlon, 24, has first-hand experience of cancer within his family, and he wanted to raise awareness and funds for the two charities closest to his heart, Macmillan Cancer Support and Charis Cancer Care.

Ronan completed his “Capital 2 Capital - Walk4Cancer” challenge on Sunday, 2nd April as planned, and in total raised £24,800 for the two charities.

