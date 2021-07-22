Bush Primary School flying the Eco Green Flag for a fifth time!

Bush Primary School Eco Committee Members with their 5th Green Flag.

Bush Primary School near Dungannon has been awarded a prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag by the environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful for a fifth time.

The Eco-Schools Programme is the world’s largest Environmental Education programme and aims to make environmental awareness and action an intrinsic part of the life and ethos of a school.

The work for Bush Primary School’s fifth Green Flag included Biodiversity, Climate Change and Sustrans projects, which the pupils and staff worked hard to achieve.

