Police appeal for information regarding missing Jason Coles

Police are continuing to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of missing Jason Coles.

Jason, who is 36-years-old and 5ft 10" tall is of medium build with brown hair.

He was last seen in the Seskinore area of Omagh at 2.45pm on Tuesday, 2 February.

It is believed that he may have travelled to a Forest in the Seskinore area. Police are also keen to track the movements of his silver Peugeot 307 – TKZ 1203.

Police are appealing for Jason or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police in Magherafelt on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1184 – 03/02/21.

