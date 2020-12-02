Police investigate suspected Cookstown Road arson

POLICE are investigating a suspected arson in Dungannon.

Police attended an incident at premises in the Cookstown Road area of Dungannon on Tuesday 1st December.



At around 10:30pm a passing police patrol came across a digger and a crane on fire at land used to store vehicles and on further investigation noted damage to two cars and a second digger also parked there.

A short time later an 18 year old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.



Enquiries are continuing and officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1816 01/12/20.



You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.



Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.