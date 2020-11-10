Woman who died following collision in Knockloughrim has been named by Police

Woman who died following collision in Knockloughrim has been named by Police
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

POLICE have named the woman who sadly died following a road traffic collision in Knockloughrim yesterday evening as Helen Watterson.

The 64-year-old, who was from Knockloughrim, was walking along Quarry Road when the collision occurred at approximately 5:45pm and which involved a red Ford Transit van.

Inspector Gavin Sterling said: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, and I am also appealing to anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1534 of 09/11/20.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271