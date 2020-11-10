Woman who died following collision in Knockloughrim has been named by Police

POLICE have named the woman who sadly died following a road traffic collision in Knockloughrim yesterday evening as Helen Watterson.

The 64-year-old, who was from Knockloughrim, was walking along Quarry Road when the collision occurred at approximately 5:45pm and which involved a red Ford Transit van.

Inspector Gavin Sterling said: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, and I am also appealing to anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1534 of 09/11/20.”