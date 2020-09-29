Two years after assurances over the sale of 143 acres of surplus land at Desertcreat, locals are still waiting for an answer

THIS Thursday, a consultation will take place on plans for the next stage of the Fire Service's Training College at Desertcreat, outside Cookstown.

As revealed in last week's Courier, the Northern Ireland Fire Service is looking to begin the second phase of the Fire Learning and Development Centre and the consultation, via zoom, will explore the options.

It follows the successful opening of the first phase of the multi-million pound fire training college a year ago.

But many questions remain unanswered, including what will become of the remainder of the 143-acre vacant site at Desertcreat, owned by the Policing Board.

