Gareth Gibson takes the title at Dungannon Golf Club

Wednesday 9 November 2022 16:41

Gareth Gibson won last weekend’s PA Duffy Autumn Competition at Dungannon Golf Club with a fantastic 48 points.
Colm Kilpatrick came second with 45 points and Neil Morris picked up third prize with 42 points.

Colin Wallace had the best gross score, going round five shots under par – a most impressive round. Thanks to PA Duffy Solicitors for their generous sponsorship of this competition.

PA Duffy Autumn Competition
28th - 30th October 2022
1st - Gareth Gibson 48 pts
2nd - Colm Kilpatrick 45 pts
3rd - Neil Morris 42 pts
Gross - Colin Wallace 67
Sections 0-10 - David Abraham 41 pts
11-17 - Cathal McCabe 39 pts
18+ Barry Bleeks 41 pts

