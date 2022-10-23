Challenge match at Aughnacloy a great success

The annual challenge match between The Captain & President’s teams took place at Aughnacloy Golf Club recently.



Captain Philip Parr and President Philip McKenna led from the front motivating their teams from the first tee.



The sun shone throughout the day which contributed to an enjoyable competition which was eagerly competed for.



When the final totals were collated, it was the President’s team who came out on top with a creditable 618 points to the Captain’s 580.



The Captain presented President Philip with the winners shield which he accepted gracefully and in turn the President presented Captain Philip with the traditional wooden spoon which been carved by the late Brian Lambert many years ago.



The President and Captain thanked their teams for participating in another enjoyable competition.



In parallel with the challenge, the Williamson Farms sponsored stableford also took place.



A club spokesperson said: “Our thanks to Hugh Williamson for his unstinting sponsorship of this annual competition.”



With the excellent weather and the course in fine order, scores were going to be high on the day. Full results were as follows:



Winner – David Williamson – 43pts



Runner Up – Aaron Lockhart – 40pts



Third – Brendan Carberry 38pts



Pin – Nigel Trotter



Drive – Jamie Gillen



Best Gross on the Day – Ivan Gillespie



Twos Sweep – Andy Maxwell – Sidney Houston – Sam Clarke – Nigel Trotter – David Trimble



The Captain and President presented the prizes to the winners and thanked Williamson farms for providing the excellent prizes.