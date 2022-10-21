Anthony upsets the odds at Murphy’s Golf Society

Leicester City winning the Premier League title in 2015; Greece winning the Euros in 2004; Joe Johnston winning the World Snooker Championship in 1986; Buster Douglas beating Mike Tyson in 1990. Just some of the amazing sporting triumphs that captured the imagination and proved that sometimes dreams can come true.



This year the Murphy's Golf Society, Pomeroy, has had its own amazing underdog story as Anthony Corr powered through the year to claim the coveted Mickey McNally Cup.



This will be a year to remember for Anthony as he took a very early and commanding hold on his top four position and managed to maintain it right to the end. Moreover, what an end it was as he absolutely laid siege to the trophy on this final outing at Bundoran.



For the full story, see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.