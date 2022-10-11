Loughgall lady Lynne is crowned UK champion!

Loughgall's Lynne Coote produced a fine performance to win the UKPCC golf event at Celtic Manor in South Wales.

This NAPGC (National Association of Public and Proprietary Golf Courses) event is supported by R&A to promote golf in UK.

Celtic Manor is one of Europe’s finest golfing destinations, has three championship courses and was the home of Ryder Cup in 2010 which saw Europe achieve an epic victory.

There were 1,250 entries from Northern Ireland, England, Scotland & Wales for the UKPCC competition.

These entrants were from members of public and proprietary golf courses. They initially competed in a Stableford competition at Club level, then regional level, before 102 finalists (in two divisions) made it to Roman Road course at Celtic Manor.

For the full story, see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.