Tommy beats Patrick to Milltown Cup at Dungannon

Over 220 men took to the fairways at Dungannon Golf Club over the weekend of 23rd – 25th September to play for one of the oldest trophies in the club, the Miltown Cup.



The course was in great condition and although the greens were a little trickier than usual, due to the hollow tining and top dressing carried out at the start of the month, there were many impressive scores returned.



Top of the pile was 8-handicapper Tommy Mangan who finished with 63 nett, closely followed by 10-handicapper Patrick Wallace on 64 nett, proving that he’s almost as good with a golf club as he is with a snooker cue! Stephen Hurson was third with 65 nett and Dwayne Mallon picked up yet another prize for the best gross score.

