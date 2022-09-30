Celia wins 18 Hole Stableford at Dungannon Golf Club

Celia wins 18 Hole Stableford at Dungannon Golf Club
Sport reporter

Reporter:

Sport reporter

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Friday 30 September 2022 15:02

Despite the shortening evenings, the Dungannon lady golfers continue to play 18 hole competitions.

For some this requires accessing the alternative day rule which requires a bit more organisation by the club's handicap secretary, Sarah Rafferty.

This week the course was still recovering from the essential maintenance on the greens, however despite this challenge, the scores were good.

Congratulations to the winner Celia Devlin with a magnificent 43 points, narrowly beating Club Captain Alison Chestnutt who carded 42 points.

For the full story, see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271