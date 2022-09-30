Celia wins 18 Hole Stableford at Dungannon Golf Club

Despite the shortening evenings, the Dungannon lady golfers continue to play 18 hole competitions.

For some this requires accessing the alternative day rule which requires a bit more organisation by the club's handicap secretary, Sarah Rafferty.

This week the course was still recovering from the essential maintenance on the greens, however despite this challenge, the scores were good.

Congratulations to the winner Celia Devlin with a magnificent 43 points, narrowly beating Club Captain Alison Chestnutt who carded 42 points.

