Barry Murphy wins the Crico Cup

On a day when Pomeroy Plunketts just came up short to neighbours Galbally in the Tyrone championship, the memory of one of their most esteemed players was greatly honoured by the Murphy Society as they hosted the annual Crico Cup.



Crico was as accomplished a golfer as he was a footballer and the magnificent cup donated by the Colhoun family is one cherished very dearly and not easily won.



The Nick Faldo course at the magnificent Lough Erne resort was the most suitable of settings for this prestigious event and the early 8.30am start had many battling the cold and early morning fatigue.



But as the sun broke through, the standard soon warmed up and on what is a very demanding and adventurous course many high scores began to emerge.



The result was always likely to be tight and in the end that proved to be the case as just a single point separated first and second place.



Unfortunately there will always be a runner up to a winner and on this occasion, Seamus Beggs was the player who with 38 points fell just that single score short of Barry Murphy whose 39 points secured him the Crico Cup.



As Christopher Colhoun senior presented him with the cup, a very proud Barry paid tribute to the memory of Crico and expressed how delighted he was to have ownership for the year.



No doubt next year it will be fought for with equal vigour.



Outside of Barry’s great win, there were other notable performances and with 20 points, Martin Corr kept his scoring average high with a Best Front Nine win. The back homeward nine produced a lot better scores all around but with 23 points, Liam Fox claimed this prize.



It was a great day for Barry as he hit a tremendous tee shot on the 16th to win the Longest Drive.



The final spot prize of the afternoon went to Mark Quinn who by inches just missed out on a hole in one on the Par 3 5th to emphatically win Nearest The Pin.



Barry’s great round has propelled him up the overall leader board into fourth place but with only one outing remaining perhaps it is a surge too little and too late.



There was one movement going into the final outing at Bundoran on the 16th October with Martin Corr overtaking brother Anthony at the top of the leader board.



However Anthony will not be giving up that easily and with him and Ethan McNally tied joint second place, it all promises to be an exciting finish with nothing certain yet.



As this will be the last outing of the year all members are encouraged to attend to keep the momentum going for 2023.