Golf Classic prizes presented at Dungannon Golf Club

Our greenkeepers, led by Alistair Brown, continue to work hard to keep our course in excellent condition. This week the hollow tining of the greens was carried out and temporary greens provided for players.

As the course was altered we could not run a qualifying event however the ladies ran a non-qualifying 18 hole competition on Tuesday.

Some ladies braved the course and others played without a card in hand. The winner with 38 points was Una McAlinden. Una has been playing great golf in recent weeks, and our congratulations go to her in challenging conditions.

See this week's Tyrone Courier to see Dungannon Golf Club's full report, or check out our epaper