Golf Classic prizes presented at Dungannon Golf Club

Golf Classic prizes presented at Dungannon Golf Club
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Thursday 15 September 2022 16:38

Our greenkeepers, led by Alistair Brown, continue to work hard to keep our course in excellent condition. This week the hollow tining of the greens was carried out and temporary greens provided for players.

As the course was altered we could not run a qualifying event however the ladies ran a non-qualifying 18 hole competition on Tuesday.

Some ladies braved the course and others played without a card in hand. The winner with 38 points was Una McAlinden. Una has been playing great golf in recent weeks, and our congratulations go to her in challenging conditions.

See this week's Tyrone Courier to see Dungannon Golf Club's full report, or check out our epaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271