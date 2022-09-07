President’s Day at Dungannon Golf Club proves a great success

Wednesday 7 September 2022 17:06

Saturday was Ivan Kerr's President’s Day at Dungannon Golf Club. Despite the heavy rain, the course was in great condition, the clubhouse decorated stylishly and the welcome was exceedingly warm.

In the evening, the clubhouse filled up with members and friends chatting and reminiscing about their golf and the day’s events.
Honorary Secretary, Boyd Hunter, opened proceedings by welcoming everyone and quickly got down to the serious business of thanking Ivan for putting on such an enjoyable President’s Day.

He spoke of Ivan’s enthusiasm and drive and commended him for his work for the good of the club. He also thanked him for his generous array of prizes and refreshments.

Ivan expressed his thanks to the members for giving him the honour of being their President.

