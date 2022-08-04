Mix tec Open at Aughnacloy Golf Club

The Mix tec open stroke took place recently at Aughnacloy Golf Club.

This annual event is sponsored by Peter Johnston of Mix tec Sixmilecross.

On one of the sunniest days of the year, the time sheet was full competing for the many prizes provided by Mix tec. Peter put on display one of his latest tankers for the event which was the subject of much interest. There was a Friday competition followed by a Saturday and Sunday Competition.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full report, or check out our epaper