Courier Cup contested at Dungannon Golf Club

225 MEN played for the Courier Cup over the weekend of 8th – 10th July at Dungannon Golf Club.



With the recent good weather and the course being in great condition, it wasn’t surprising that scores were high, in fact six players scored 43 points or more. Christopher Magee claimed victory by virtue of a better back nine tally and Martin Carolan just pipped Stephen Ruddy for the runner-up spot as he had the better last three holes. Joe Timlin had a blistering round, going round in only 64 strokes to lift the prize for the best gross score.

